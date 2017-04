At 10:12 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck 2 miles east of The Geysers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage has been reported as a result of the earthquake.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon near Blackhawk.

This is the second earthquake to hit near The Geysers this year. On Jan. 27, a magnitude 4.2 quake rattled the world’s largest geothermal field, which sits 72 miles northwest of Sacramento.