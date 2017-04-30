Woman in Critical Condition after DUI Crash in Winters

WINTERS — A woman was hospitalized Saturday evening following a crash at Railroad and Grant Avenue in Winters.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a Ford pickup speeding down Railroad Avenue when it ran the red light at Grant Avenue.

The truck sideswiped a light pole and sheared off its passenger side, investigators said.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Kershner, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Kershner’s passenger, who police did not identify, was taken to Kaiser Vacaville where she is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said they do not believe the crash had anything to do with the Winters Youth Day festival.