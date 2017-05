COLFAX — All traffic was diverted off of westbound Interstate 80 at Colfax after a big rig truck caught fire Monday morning.

The CHP says the fire was first reported around 7 a.m.

Because of the fire, cars were told to get off at Highway 174 and then back on I-80 at Canyon Way. The lanes are expected to be closed for most of the day.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.