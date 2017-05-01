City Council to Vote on Legal Defense Fund for Undocumented Immigrants

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Council is planning on voting on a legal defense fund to help undocumented immigrants living in Sacramento.

The council is considering an initial amount of $300,000 for the defense fund. It would pay for information and legal services for undocumented immigrants. The goal would be to promote stability across the city and help keep families together.

This is coming as a response to President Donald Trump’s plans for immigration in the United States.

The money would come from Sacramento’s general fund.

Councilman Eric Guerra, is the chair of the city’s Safe Haven Task Force, which is spearheading the effort. Guerra said that the money in the general fund comes from sales tax, which everybody pays — including illegal immigrants — and property taxes. He says that undocumented immigrants are just as entitled to the city funds and that the amount that would potentially be put in the defense fund is conservative.

The vote is scheduled for Thursday.