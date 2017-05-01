Search for Teen Missing in American River Will Resume in the Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Crews searched for a teen boy after he went missing while swimming in the American River on Monday night.

Desperate search on for a young teen, 13 or 14, lost in the American River near Rock beach in Folsom. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/rFOAirsl09 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) May 2, 2017

The boy, who is said to be about 13 or 14 years old, jumped into the water in the Rock Beach area of the American River in Folsom. He went missing about 8 p.m.

Crews from the Folsom Police Department, Folsom Fire Department and DART were on scene searching for the boy.

Family distraught... investigators say it appears the boy was swimming and got into trouble around 8pm. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gdXj1u4QWw — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) May 2, 2017

Crews called off the search about 10:30 p.m. They say they will resume their recovery search in the morning.

With darkness & high, cold water crews call off the search for a teen boy missing in the American River. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ftV92FAw13 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) May 2, 2017

