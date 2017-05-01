Search for Teen Missing in American River Will Resume in the Morning

FOLSOM -- Crews searched for a teen boy after he went missing while swimming in the American River on Monday night.
The boy, who is said to be about 13 or 14 years old, jumped into the water in the Rock Beach area of the American River in Folsom. He went missing about 8 p.m.
Crews from the Folsom Police Department, Folsom Fire Department and DART were on scene searching for the boy.
Crews called off the search about 10:30 p.m. They say they will resume their recovery search in the morning.
38.677959 -121.176058