Dog Rescued from Natomas Bike Trail Storm Drain

NATOMAS — Franklin the pitbull and his owner were reunited after a tense morning Monday in Natomas.

The dog had fallen into a storm drain along the bike trail near Orchard Lane and West River Drive.

UPDATE: Rescue crews have successfully removed "Frank" the dog from 15' deep storm drain where he had fallen. Happy dog reunited with owner! pic.twitter.com/6Gr4ALvThC — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 1, 2017

“I let him off the leash to let him run around and get some energy out,” owner Joshua Sandoval said.

The next thing Sandoval knew, Franklin had fallen 12 feet.

Emergency responders rigged a harness to get Frank out of the hole.

It was not immediately clear why the hole was uncovered. Crews had just mowed the grass in the area.

Meanwhile, Sandoval hopes other openings in the area are checked.

“Check all the other ones, too. Make sure it doesn’t happen to somebody else’s dog,” he said.

Luckily, Frank wasn’t seriously hurt. He seemed to barely notice a scraped paw.