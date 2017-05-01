Hagglejob.com is great because it takes away the middleman and allows the employer and potential employees to communicate directly. Russell Meyers, founder and CEO, has been hard at work overhauling the website to make it even more efficient and user friendly. He is proud to announce that the updated site is now live! Simplify the way you find and post jobs with Hagglejob.com
More info:
HaggleJob.com
6553 Thomas Drive North Highlands, CA 95660
(916) 793-5758
HaggleJob.com
Facebook: Haggle.Job
Twitter: @HaggleJob