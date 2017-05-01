Gym Members Shocked after Boxing Coach Arrested

MODESTO — No signs, no flyers and no news of Coach Eugenio Hermosillo’s arrest outside his business, “Modesto Boxing Gym” on North Emerald Avenue in Modesto.

Members are just learning of the felony charges against the owner.

According to court documents obtained by FOX40 (click here to download), Hermosillo is facing two felony charges. One, for lewd acts upon a child 14 or 15 years old that happened from November 2016 to April 23 of this year. The document states the unnamed victim was 14 or 15 years old. The second charge claims Hermosillo had unlawful sexual intercourse with an unnamed victim, also a girl, sometime between November 2016 to April 23rd of this year.

Investigators have not said if the victim or victims were Hermosillo’s boxing students.

Last week, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department posted Hermosillo’s picture on their Facebook page and asked the public to be on the lookout for the well known boxing coach. The post stated he was considered armed and dangerous. 24 hours later, he turned himself in.

One gym member we spoke with, who asked us to not show her face, described her reaction as shocked.

“I don’t really know anything like I’m clueless. Like I’m totally… I’m pretty in shock right now,” the woman said.

According to its website, the gym has been open for four years and specialized in training “young individuals.” In the “Meet the Coaches” section, a post read “On behalf of the Hermosillo family, we would like to thank all of our MBG extended family and friends for the support and prayers for Coach. The gym will continue to operate as usual come Monday (5/1/2017). The fight will continue.”

Coach Hermosillo’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for this Friday. His bail hearing has been set for Wednesday, May 10 in Stanislaus County Court.