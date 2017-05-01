May Day Marchers Converge on State Capitol

SACRAMENTO — Hundreds of May Day marchers walked from Southside Park to the State Capitol to demonstrate for workers rights and against some of President Donald Trump’s policies.

“We talk a lot about the stuff that Trump is doing but we don’t do anything, so here we are,” demonstrator Lynn Tracy said. “This is demonstrating for us.”

An estimated 400 marchers participated Monday. Many held banners saying, “resist.”

The Sacramento event was just one of hundreds of marches and demonstrations held worldwide.

“We have a corporate government, not of the people but of the corporations,” Al Rojas, of AFLCIO, told FOX40. “What do they want? They want to take back social security, and they want to take back labor laws.”