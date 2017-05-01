Sanctuary City Debate Far From Over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- It's a fight as ideological as it is political -- cities across the nation, like Sacramento, are refusing federal orders, and instead holding strong to their sanctuary commitments for undocumented people at risk of deportation.

"The administration policies as it relates to sanctuary cities are just overreaching. I'm very proud of California and its leadership on this issue," said Democrat Kamala Harris, a U.S. Senator from California.

Harris has pushed back against the administration. She's asked for a commitment to protect DACA recipients, many of whom are undocumented children brought into the U.S. by their parents at a young age.

Harris also stands behind a federal judge's order that a sitting president can't cut funding to a city or a state.

"We have seen progress pushing back against that, but it is far from over," said Harris.

The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened to strip funding from cities and the state of California for not complying with immigration orders.

Despite the threats many mayors nationwide, including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, haven't changed their sanctuary policy.

"I'm always worried, the federal government is powerful, the president is powerful. But we have to stand strong for our values," said Steinberg.

While two federal judges ordered the president's move unconstitutional, he still carries support among members of congress.

"If a community or a state is refusing to enforce federal law they should not be receiving federal law enforcement funds," said Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

He calls it a "no brainer," adding anyone in the U.S. illegally should be deported no matter what the circumstance.

"Every other country in the world enforces their immigration law. Why aren't we?" he asked.

What both sides do agree on -- the debate and the battle in congress are a long way from settled.

Sunday night, Congress approved a temporary spending bill that avoids government shutdown and funds the government until September. Nowhere in that bill are there any cuts to sanctuary cities.