Teen Accused in Highlands Track Murder Appears in Court

SACRAMENTO — The teen accused of assaulting three women last week appeared in a Sacramento County court room Monday to be formally charged.

Neven Butler was arraigned Friday for an attack on an elderly woman along Fair Oaks Boulevard. After he was arrested for that assault, Butler was identified as a person of interest and ultimately arrested for a deadly attack on the Highlands High School track earlier the same day.

Butler faces six felony counts: murder, two counts of assault, two counts assault with intent to commit rape and assault by means of force likely to commit great bodily arm.

During the hearing, Butler’s serious facial expression did not change. Butler’s mother was in attendance Monday.

Eighty-six-year-old Fusako Petrus was killed April 26 while trying to defend her friend while walking on the track at Highlands High School.

Friends of Petrus say a public memorial will be held June 3.

Butler, held without bail, will be back in court June 8.