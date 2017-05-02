40 Blocks with Emily Baine Michaels

Emily Baine Michaels, executive director on the Midtown Association, joins Gary in the car for this segment of "40 Blocks." She talks about the expansion of midtown, which just so happens to also be 40 blocks. Take a ride with them and find out all that midtown has to offer. Also, check out the upcoming "Midtown Love" event coming to Faces Nightclub on May 18th. Enjoy food, cocktails, and a lip sync battle!
More info:
Midtown Love
May 18th
6pm-9pm
Faces Nightclub
2000 K. Street
Tickets at: Midtown-Love.EventBrite.com