40 Blocks with Emily Baine Michaels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Baine Michaels, executive director on the Midtown Association, joins Gary in the car for this segment of "40 Blocks." She talks about the expansion of midtown, which just so happens to also be 40 blocks. Take a ride with them and find out all that midtown has to offer. Also, check out the upcoming "Midtown Love" event coming to Faces Nightclub on May 18th. Enjoy food, cocktails, and a lip sync battle!

More info:

Midtown Love

May 18th

6pm-9pm

Faces Nightclub

2000 K. Street

Tickets at: Midtown-Love.EventBrite.com