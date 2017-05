MODESTO — Authorities are searching for 8-year-old boy Tyler Lara after he failed to show up to school Tuesday morning.

Tyler was last seen around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Woodrow Elementary school in Modesto.

He is described as 4 feet tall, 51 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes and a backpack.

Police think he may be headed to the downtown Modesto area or to the mall.

If you see Tyler, call Modesto Police at (209) 552-2470.