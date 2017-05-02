Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bobby Mann of Front Street Animal Shelter talks about the upcoming "Big Day of Giving." This huge event brings together close to 600 non-profits to drive philanthropy in the community. Last year Front Street Animal Shelter raised over $70,000 in one day to feed all their animals. They are hoping to raise more this year and all funds raised will go to healthcare for all the pets. There will be plenty of fun and festivities and it's all for an incredible cause. Check out the "Big Day of Giving" and help give back to the community.

More info:

Big Day Block Party

May 4th, 5pm-8pm

20th Street Between J & K Streets

HelpFrontStreet.com

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife