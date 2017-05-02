CHP, Loved Ones Pay Tribute to Fallen Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Families of fallen California Highway Patrol officers gathered Tuesday in West Sacramento to remember their loved ones and colleagues.

Gone but not forgotten, 225 officers were honored at the ceremony at the CHP Academy.

"This is a ritual whereby we all join in recognition of those who've gone before and thinking about those who have died, who have given their lives is a serious matter," Governor Jerry Brown said.

CHP Commissioner J.A. Farrow says it's not just about remembering the sorrow and sadness of losing a loved one, but of honoring each and every life.

"For the patrol, this is all about coming home. This is where every officer of the Highway Patrol," Farrow said. "They started here. And this is where their name will be engraved for eternity. And we like to come back every single year, read their name out loud. It's all about family. It's all about remembering."

This year, another name added to the memorial fountain -- number 226, Officer Nathan Taylor of the Gold Run office. He was killed in a traffic accident in March 2016.

Together with the governor, Officer Taylor's family laid down a memorial wreath.

"When we lost him, we lost a big piece of the Highway Patrol spirit, because he was just one of those guys that loved life and providing a service to his community," Farrow said.

Officer Lucas Chellew of the South Sacramento office, who was killed in a motorcycle collision while pursuing a suspect this February, will be inducted next year. He was given special recognition.

Chellew is the 227th CHP officer who lost their life in the organization's 88 year history. He, too, will never be forgotten.