Detectives Asking for Help Identifying Two Robbery Suspects

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who they believe are responsible for several robberies in North Highlands and Foothill Farms in Sacramento County.

Detectives believe the same two suspects are responsible for robbing several convenience stores and a check cashing store since January of this year. Both suspects have been armed with semi-automatic handguns during the robberies and they demanded money from the employees.

One suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing between 170-200 pounds with brown hair and a goatee.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet tall, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds with long dread locks and a goatee.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact (916) 874-5115.