Farmers Markets Are Back and Bigger Than Ever

Now that the warm weather is here, farmers markets throughout our region are back and bigger than ever.

From Elk Grove to Arden Arcade and all the way out to Rancho Cordova, local farmers, artisans, florists and even butchers can be found selling their wares. And there are plenty of businesses based outside of Sacramento that are looking to be part of the action.

“So far we’ve been actually doing pretty good. This is my last tubs of today, so it’s a pretty good market here in Sacramento. There’s high demand and cherry season just started,” said Rachel Nowak of Goletti Farms, which is based in Tulare County.

Of course, hot food vendors are becoming increasingly popular at the markets, especially around lunch time.

