Fire Destroys Building at Helwig Winery in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY — A winery in Amador County is cleaning up after an overnight fire destroyed a building on the property.

A fire sparked around 11 p.m. at Helwig Winery, and the flames destroyed a two-story building that housed the winery’s offices and a commercial kitchen.

A wedding is scheduled for this weekend, but the winery says the festivities will go on as planned thanks to local vendors helping out. The tasting room at Helwig is also still open.

Winery Events Manager Kathleen Mahon said, “to all our wine club members, don’t worry, no wine was harmed in the making of this fire.”

Neighbors saw the fire last night and called the fire department. The winery believes the fire may have been caused by some faulty electrical wire, but no official cause has been determined.

Helwig Winery is no stranger to fire — the Sand and Butte fires both burned very close to their property in the last few years.