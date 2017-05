Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jen Lopez, marketing coordinator of Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau, talks about all of the great attractions that Tuolumne County has to offer. Go white water rafting, hiking, check out local shops, and more. Right now you have the chance to win a two night stay at Hotel Charlotte by visiting the website below. Get out and explore in Tuolumne County!

More info:

Enter to win at

VisitTcToday.com

Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau

193 S. Washington St, Sonora

(800) 446-1333