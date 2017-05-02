Get ‘The Waffle Experience’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scott Rogalski of the California State Small Business Development Center (SBDC) talks about what the SBDC does for small businesses. The SBDC sets out to help entrepreneurs start businesses, assist in business grow, and allow for business purchases. "The Waffle Experience" is one such business that the SBDC has helped to expand their brand. General Manager Jeffery Belaski talks about how the business has expanded from one to two restaurants and the addition of catering food trucks. Enjoy everything waffles with "The Waffle Experience."

More info:

The Waffle Experience

4391 Gateway Park Blvd #650

(916) 285-0562

TheWaffleExperience.com

Facebook: Waffle Experience

California State Small Business Development Center

CapitalRegionSBDC.com

(916) 319-4268