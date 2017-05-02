Group Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Black Panthers Marching on California Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Tuesday marked 50 years since the Black Panthers staged a demonstration inside the California State Capitol to protest a piece of gun control legislation that would ban carrying loaded firearms in public.

In the present day, Black Lives Matter supporters staged a peaceful gathering at Southside Park to commemorate the protest.

The bill protested 50 years ago was a bipartisan effort in response to the Black Panthers' armed patrols of Oakland neighborhoods. It was signed by Governor Ronald Reagan.

The 30 Black Panthers at the 1967 demonstration were escorted from the capitol after arguing the need to protect their community from police, an issue that still resonates with activists today.