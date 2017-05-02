Homes in Stockton Evacuated After Reports of Shots Fired

STOCKTON — Homes are being evacuated after reports of shots fired in Stockton near Delta College.

Authorities say they are trying to get a suspect to surrender peacefully — that’s why they have asked nearby neighbors to evacuate.

Officers closed off the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive while they investigate. And the college has closed part of West Burke Bradley Drive.

Police have not yet found a shooting victim.

