Man Dies After Crashing Car into Tree, Fence in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA — A 49-year-old man died after crashing a vehicle into a tree in Rio Linda, according to the CHP.

CHP says a man in his 50s racing along a Rio Linda road is dead after missing a curve & crashing into a tree.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/kcz999tD8X — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) May 3, 2017

The CHP received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a dark green Toyota Camry in a ditch along West Sixth Street in Rio Linda. When officers arrived they found the driver, a 49-year-old man, dead.

Just prior to the crash, the CHP had received a report of a person breaking into a parked car along West Sixth and stealing some items. The suspect vehicle matched the description of the vehicle that crashed.

“Based on the physical evidence at the scene, it appears the vehicle was traveling high speeds northbound on West Sixth when, as it rounded a bend in the road, it lost control,” said Sgt. David Barker with the CHP.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and then hit a wire fence, causing the car to roll onto its side into a dry irrigation ditch, according to the CHP. The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The CHP is investigating whether the man was impaired in any way.

“We’ll also have the coroner do toxicology to see if there was anything else related as well that led to this: alcohol or drugs, but that’s all under investigation,” Barker said.

Investigator say the deceased driver is possibly the suspect seen breaking into a car nearby… @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/QsFTlhDom3 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) May 3, 2017

