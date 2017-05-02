Sacramento Streetcar Project Gets $50 Million in Federal Funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The streetcar project that would connect Sacramento and West Sacramento secured a major chunk of funding, to the tune of $50 million, from the federal government on Monday.

"I literally was jumping for joy when I heard this," West Sacramento Mayor Chris Cabaldon said. "Leaping up in the air in D.C."

Cabaldon has been working on the streetcar project for a decade.

"It's such a major milestone for this project to win such significant support," he told FOX40.

The streetcar is essentially a trolley line that will run from West Sacramento, into Old Sacramento, Downtown Sacramento and eventually through midtown. It's just one of a series of major infrastructure projects planned for the region, and the first to get major funding from congress.

"It's the perfect opportunity now, too, because we have the arena in place and we're doing all kinds of development around there," Rep. Doris Matsui said.

Matsui hopes the federal government will help fund more development.

"Probably starting next year some more roads, sewer, bridges, things of that nature," she said.

Denton Kelley is part of the Cap to Cap transportation team in Washington, DC, lobbying congress for money to build in the Sacramento region. His company LDK Ventures, manages the Downtown Railyards property which he says will look a lot different in the near future.

"We expect to actually start seeing some mixed-use, residential housing starting in the next year or two. Hopefully the stadium, the major league soccer stadium, will be started in the next couple years. And then Kaiser, as well," he said.

The region's full development plans from Sacramento into West Sacramento may not be totally concrete yet but one thing is now for sure; soon, you'll be able to take a street car to see all of it.

The entire streetcar project could end up being $75 million. With $50 million already secured, Mayor Cabaldon says officials will start laying track and ordering cars in 2018.