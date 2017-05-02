× Supreme Court Justice Kennedy Meets with Sacramento Delegation of Lawmakers, Business Leaders

WASHINGTON — US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy met with a delegation of lawmakers and business leaders from the Sacramento region Tuesday.

Sacramento’s business leaders are in the nation’s capital this week for the “Cap to Cap” trip to speak with elected officials about issues important to the local economy.

The media were not allowed inside for Justice Kennedy’s speech, but those in attendance said he spoke of being civil in a politically divisive time.

“It terms of the sentiment of the country right now, he talked about civility and a need for the preservation of democracy, and the importance of government staying connected to people,” Sacramento city councilmember Angelique Ashby said.

Kennedy also touted his roots in Sacramento.

“It’s that hometown closeness that is really great about Justice Kennedy. But he also has an important job,” Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, said. “He’s very good at it and I’m really happy he was able to join us today, he was very eager to touch base again with Sacramento.”