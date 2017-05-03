2 Dead, Including Gunman, in Texas Campus Shooting

IRVING, Texas — One victim is dead and a suspect has committed suicide following a shooting at Texas’ North Lake College on Wednesday, police said in a tweet.

“There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe,” police said on Twitter.

No other information about the suspect was immediately released

The campus, in the Dallas suburb of Irving, was on “intruder lockdown,” the college said on its Facebook page.

A student there, Haseeb Ahmed, said he was in class when he heard three gunshots. It wasn’t immediately clear where the shots were fired.

Ahmed and his classmates have barricaded the door to their classroom, he said.

“We gathered the hardest materials in our possession to throw if something happens,” he said.