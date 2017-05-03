40,000 SMUD Customers without Power Following Vehicle vs Power Pole Crash

UPDATE: SMUD restored power to about 10,000 customers just before 8:30 p.m. They’re still working to restore power to the remaining 30,000 customers.

We've restored approx. 10k customers impacted by outage in Arden area. We're working hard to restore remaining asap. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) May 4, 2017

SACRAMENTO — More than 40,000 SMUD customers were without power on Wednesday night.

We have approx. 40k custs w/o power in the Arden area. A car/pole incident is a factor–we're working to restore asap. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) May 4, 2017

According to SMUD, a vehicle versus power pole crash is responsible for at least some of the outages. The crash happened near Watt and Whitney avenues. More than 10,000 customers are without power in the Arden area. Several stop lights along Watt Avenue are out.

SMUD says power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m.

The outage is also impacting about 28,000 people in the Natomas area.

