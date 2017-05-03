Assemblywoman Hosts Immigration Forum in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a rallying cry that helped win Donald Trump the presidency of the United States.

"On day one we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful southern border wall," Trump said to rousing applause when he was a candidate.

Ever since, his views have been a lightning rod for the fear and confusion felt by immigrants legal and otherwise who are concerned about all the kinds of walls they feel are being built between them and the American dream that drew them to this country.

"For immigrants, it's been a very thin line between racism and immigration and legal issues," said Bhajan Singh Bhinder with the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib of Stockton.

Though the latest version of Trump's budget proposal doesn't include dollars for the wall, the goal of a forum hosted by state Assemblywoman Susan Eggman was to arm all immigrants with the information they might need to deal with the new attitudes emanating from Washington.

"With the Muslim ban ... it's an outrage for our Muslim community," said Nadeem Khan with the Islamic Center of Stockton.

Old fears linger as well -- even three years after the passage of AB 60 which gave the undocumented the right to obtain California driver's licenses.

"I don't have a driver's license. I'm interested..but I'm insecure," one woman said to the panel with the help of an interpreter.

She voiced concern that applying would mark her for removal.

Eggman shared that about 65,000 such licenses have been issued since 2014 and that not one of those drivers had been deported.....a 'Q and A' she says shows why gatherings like this are so important.

"There is so much um, so much misinformation, vitriol, anger and fear going on out there that gets repeated through social media or by elected officials that we just felt it very necessary to combat that or provide a different alternative of fact," District 13 Assemblywoman Susan Eggman.

Vincenta Valentine's is from Michoacan, Mexico and has lived the undocumented life in Stockton for 16 years.

An interpreter helped her tell FOX40 what she knows now thanks to the forum in case someone comes to her door investigating her legal status.

"She's learned that doesn't have to open the door. She can give her name and identification. She doesn't have to obey. She has her rights,"

And perhaps for her the most important lesson learned has nothing to do with interacting with immigration agents.

"She says she knows now that she's not alone. That she sees everyone coming together from different nationalities and that we should stand together -- 100, a 1,000 of us -- we should all stand together as one," said the interpreter.