Founder and CEO of UsTrendy, Sam Sisakhti, joined Gary and Lori via Skype to talk about his new project. This year he founded the charity "Believe in Yourself." The goal is to promote positive body image and provide new dresses to underprivileged girls. His charity started in January and the goal is to raise a total of 10,000 dresses this year.

More info:

BelieveInYourself.org

UsTrendy.com

Facebook: @UsTrendy

Twitter: @UsTrendy

Twitter: @SamSisakhti