Body Found in Stanislaus River Identified as Missing Modesto Man

RIPON — A body found in the Stanislaus River on Tuesday has been identified as missing Modesto man Gary Johnson, according to police.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ripon police and firefighters responded to reports of a body in the Stanislaus River near Ripon. Crews were able to recover the body, and officials said the remains were those of an elderly, white man. They said it appeared he had been in the water for an extended period of time.

On Tuesday, the Modesto police were able to positively identify the body as that of 74-year-old Gary Johnson.

Johnson was reported missing April 1 from northeast Modesto, and an extensive search began. He was considered at risk because he had dementia.

The death investigation is being handled by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.