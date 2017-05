Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra reflected on his first 100 days on the job Wednesday.

Becerra said he would continue to "have the backs" of Californians he says would be hurt by some of President Donald Trump's policies, pledging to fight for healthcare, immigration and the environment in court if necessary.

Some of his own initiatives include non-profits that raise funds for political activities rather than the people they are supposed to help.