Elk Grove is throwing a huge baby shower to support disadvantaged women and children. Elk Grove City Council member Darren Suen and executive director of "Chicks in Crisis," Inez Whitlow, talk about the upcoming event. For the second consecutive year this amazing event will be held to raise donations. They are accepting diapers, formula, and any baby hygiene products. Join together with the Elk Grove City Council and Chicks in Crisis to provide essentials for mothers in need.

More info:

Chicks in Crisis Baby Shower & Nursery Drive

Saturday, noon-3pm

Free event

9455 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

(916) 441-1234

ChicksInCrisis.org

Facebook: ChicksInCrisis