Elk Grove Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct

ELK GROVE — A teacher at Sheldon High School in Elk Grove was arrested Tuesday amid an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, 53-year-old John Richard Young had inappropriate sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl. Investigators say the incidents took place over a year.

Young was placed on administrative leave by the Elk Grove Unified School District once district officials heard about the allegations.

Young was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on sex charges. He is due to appear in court Thursday.