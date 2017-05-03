Family of Man Killed While Changing Tire Along I-80 Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a phone call that makes the difference -- when you're saying goodbye, only you don't know at the time, it's for the last time.

"He called me from the side of the road letting me know that he had blown a tire and that he was lucky that he had a spare tire. He was just hoping he had a jack to change it," said Jennifer Bresnyan.

She told her husband Joe just to call her when he was done and let her know he was OK.

But it was a call that never came.

The CHP says a man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs, struck and killed Joe Bresnyan as he was changing the back tire of his SUV on I-80 in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon.

"The guy was under the influence ... These are people's families ... It's just hard," said Sara Kerst, Jennifer Bresnyan's sister-in-law.

And it may be even harder on his daughter, Leigh Ann.

"I didn't ever get to say goodbye. It was just sudden. The last thing I remember saying to him was 'goodbye, see you after school," she said.

He was a father and a husband, and his family says one of his passions was driving race cars.

"Loved racing. He loved racing. I swear that was the only thing we fought over was that stupid race car," his wife said.

"He was an amazing guy, an amazing person. And he's gonna be so missed. And he was so loved by everyone," Joe's son, Colton, said.