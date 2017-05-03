Help Children in Need Get School Supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Volunteers of America is working hard to collect as many backpacks and school supplies as possible for children in need. "Operation Backpack" provides thousands of backpacks, grade specific school supplies, and a variety of support services to homeless, at-risk and foster children from pre-school to high school levels. Help a child to be prepared and thrive in school with the Volunteers of America.

More info:

Volunteers of America

Operation Backpack Campaign

July 17th-28th

3434 Marconi Avenue

(916) 265-3400

VOA-NCNN.org