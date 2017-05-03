Man Changing Tire on I-80 in Roseville Hit and Killed; Two Lanes of Traffic Shut Down While CHP Investigates

ROSEVILLE — A man was hit and killed Wednesday while he was changing his tire on the side of Interstate 80 in Roseville, according to the CHP.

The man was changing a flat tire on a Dodge Durango on eastbound I-80 between Riverside and Douglas around 3:30 p.m. According to the CHP, the man was all the way on the shoulder of the highway changing his left, rear tire.

A man driving a black Honda Accord allowed his vehicle to drift or swerve onto the shoulder, hitting the Durango and the man changing his tire, Dave Martinez with the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was killed on impact.

The driver of the Honda was arrested on suspicion of DUI or drug impairment.

Two lanes of eastbound 80 remain closed while the CHP investigates. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

