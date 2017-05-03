Concerts in the Park is back this week on May 5 and Paul is getting all the details from Jordyn Anderson. Plus, Christian Gates-Bahlhorn of The Philharmonik is giving a sneak peek of his sound.
Previewing Concerts in the Park with The Philharmonik
-
Sacramento’s ‘Concerts in the Park’ Announces 2017 Lineup
-
Disney Parks are Getting Pricier
-
Sacramento Community Mourns Loss of Local Artist and DJ Daniel Osterhoff
-
Gibson Ranch Facing Financial Troubles
-
Music is Love Concert at Harlows in Sacramento
-
-
California State Fair Announces 2017 Concert Lineup
-
Ask an Attorney, March 16
-
Authorities Search for Death Valley National Park Fossil Thieves
-
Teen Finds Massive 7.44-Carat Diamond in Arkansas Park
-
Jonathan Demme, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Director, Dead at 73
-
-
The Harp Twins Perform
-
Board Bans Drones from Sacramento County Parks
-
Celebrating National Beer Day with Oak Park Brewing Co.