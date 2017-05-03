Salute to Service: Teens Raise Over $100,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service, FOX40 is honoring two students in our area who raised more than 100 thousand dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Alexis Areias of St. Francis High School and Ryan Fitzgerald of Jesuit High School were named the society's 2017 students of the year for their fundraising efforts. Their team was called team ConCURE Cancer.

ConCURE was one of 10 teams that raised over $269 thousand altogether in seven weeks to benefit local cancer patients and help find cancer cures. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer.