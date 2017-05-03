Shooting and Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Manteca

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- A man is in custody after a shooting and carjacking in the Manteca and Ripon area late Tuesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday Manteca authorities received a call about a shooting in a parking lot at 1968 Daniels Street.

When they arrived, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene told officers the suspect fled on foot.

Shortly after, there was a report of a carjacking near S. Airport Way and Highway 120 not too far from the shooting.

Ripon police officers were able to locate the adult male carjacking suspect after he fled from the vehicle on foot.

The shooting and carjacking are still under investigation and authorities are trying to determine if the arrested suspect is connected to both.

