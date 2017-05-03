Suspect Arrested After 9-Hour Standoff with Stockton Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Stockton Police have arrested a suspect after a 9-hour-long standoff that began Tuesday evening.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a family member of the suspect, Dominic Smith, found him in their home and called authorities.

When police arrived they heard gunshots come from inside the house.

The standoff with the suspect began and about 9 hours later just after 5 a.m. Wednesday the suspect was arrested without incident.

No one was injured during the standoff.

Smith, 25, is facing charges of burglary, weapons possession and breaking parole.

