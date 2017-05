FOLSOM — The body of a teen boy was recovered from the American River in Folsom on Wednesday.

The boy, who is said to be 14 years old, jumped into the water in the Rock Beach area of the American River in Folsom. He went missing about 8 p.m. Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy claiming to be a friend of the teen said he tried to save his friend but was unable to hold on for very long.

Crews had been searching the water since the teen disappeared.

Further details were not immediately released.