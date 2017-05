Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big Day of Giving brings together close to 600 non-profits to drive philanthropy in the community. For 24 hours you'll have an opportunity to donate to any of the non-profits online or by phone. Last year they raised $7.1 million and they're hoping to bring in even more money this year. Call or click and join in on the Big Day of Giving.

More info:

Big Day of Giving

Tomorrow from midnight-11:59pm

Give online at BigDayOfGiving.org

or 7am-7pm at (916) 921-7723