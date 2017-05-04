12-Year-Old Boy Grazed By Bullet in Ceres, Police Searching for Suspect

CERES — Around 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Ceres police responded to a fight that ended with a 12-year-old boy being grazed by a bullet.

The incident happened near an apartment complex located at 2121 Moffet Road.

Authorities say when they arrived they found a “large group of white and black males” fighting.

When additional officers arrived on scene, the boy who had been grazed by a bullet was discovered. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not known if the boy was connected to the men fighting nearby.

The suspected shooter has not been caught.

Several gun casings were found at the scene but no weapon was recovered.

This incident is still under investigation.

