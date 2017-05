ELVERTA¬†— Three schools in the Elverta School District were closed Thursday after students came down with some type of gastrointestinal illness.

Elverta Elementary, Alpha Middle School and Alpha Charter High School were closed Thursday and Friday as the district cleans the campuses.

The illness wasn’t disclosed but district officials said symptoms included abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

A letter was sent home to parents notifying them of the illness.