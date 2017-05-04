Asian Community Center Hopes to Raise Funds During Big Day of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of dollars were raised for hundreds of nonprofits in the Sacramento region Thursday during the annual Big Day of Giving event.

One nonprofit organization that was hoping to gather donations was the Asian Community Center in Sacramento.

The mission of ACC Senior Services is to promote the general welfare and enhance the quality of life for older adults in the community. The organization received about 150 donations on Thursday, but they need and accept donations all year.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here. Or here.

Members of the ACC were in high spirits Thursday, and some of them even busted a few moves for the big day!