Big Day of Giving Raises Millions for Local Nonprofits

SACRAMENTO -- Millions of dollars were raised for hundreds of nonprofits in the Sacramento region Thursday for the annual Big Day of Giving Event.

One of those nonprofits was the Yolo County Meals on Wheels.

"We serve about 350 lunches a day. Two-thirds of those go to home delivered clients, and about one-third of those go to congregate diners that come together at various senior centers around the county to eat together," executive director Christi Skibbins said.

Meals on Wheels says events like the Big Day of Giving are more important than ever, because federal grants they normally get are on the chopping block.

"On March 16, the White House released the 'Skinny Budget' which said the Community Development Block Grant and Community Services Block Grant and grants may be eliminated entirely," Skibbins said. "This would be a six percent drop in income for us. It affects about 241 of our most extremely needy clients that we would have to find some other way to fund their lunches."

If that does happen, the Yolo County Meals on Wheels would lose $90,000 of its $1.5 million budget. For people who rely on Meals on Wheels, that could lead to some not-so-healthy options.

"I would probably have to go to McDonald's," senior Nicholas Lenkoff said.

You can find local nonprofits and donate here.

Bouncing back after 2016

The Big Day of Giving is bouncing back after its main website -- and primary method for people to donate -- crashed in 2016. It was down for most of the day.

"That was a national platform, so there were a number of giving days running on that platform," Sacramento Region Community Foundation CEO Linda Cutler said. "So it either became overwhelmed or we really don't know exactly what happened."

Despite a crashed website, the community still raised over $7 million for local nonprofits.

Organizers say this year, their website is bigger and better than ever.