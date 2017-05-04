California Lawmakers Vote for Earlier Primary

SACRAMENTO — California may hold its presidential primary elections in March after lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature passed bills to give voters a chance to weigh in earlier.

The state Assembly on Thursday voted to move the state’s primary from June to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March during presidential election years.

The state Senate passed a similar bill the same day to move California’s presidential primary to the third Tuesday in March. One of the bills must pass both houses and be signed by the governor for the date to change.

The state’s 2016 primary occurred after Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had already become the presumptive nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Assembly bill’s author said an earlier primary would make the state more politically relevant.