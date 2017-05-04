City Council to Vote on Legal Defense Fund for Undocumented Immigrants

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Council is planning on voting on a legal defense fund to help undocumented immigrants living in Sacramento on Thursday night.

The council is considering an initial amount of $300,000 for the defense fund. It would pay for information and legal services for undocumented immigrants.

Packed house at Sac city council for vote on city $300k legal defense fund for the undocumented.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/JIKu7DgFHB — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) May 5, 2017

The money would come from Sacramento’s general fund.

Councilman Eric Guerra, is the chair of the city’s Safe Haven Task Force, which is spearheading the effort. Guerra said that the money in the general fund comes from sales tax, which everybody pays — including illegal immigrants — and property taxes. He says that undocumented immigrants are just as entitled to the city funds and that the amount that would potentially be put in the defense fund is conservative.

The vote is scheduled for Thursday. A lot of people are expected to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.

53 people signed up to speak in support of the Sac plan for $300k legal fund for the undocumented. 4 against.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Kz3E6LuWGm — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) May 5, 2017

City council is expected to approve the fund unanimously.