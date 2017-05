STOCKTON — A driver was arrested Thursday after a reported hit and run in Stockton.

Stockton Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed near Mariposa Road and 8th Street.

The driver was taken into custody nearby, the police department tweeted.

SPD is investigating a fatal veh vs ped fatality in the area of 8th & Mariposa. Driver taken into custody nearby. pic.twitter.com/JRqRfxmlTv — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 4, 2017

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol had anything to do with the crash.