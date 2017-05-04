Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 'Evening of Hope' is a benefit dinner hosted by 'xHope,' a non-profit with the mission to empower at-risk children by providing hope, love, education, and a forever family. Local performance painter David Garibaldi will be performing live and 4 of his original pieces will be auctioned off live. In addition, sculpting artist Patrick Mulondo will be in attendance to auction off one of his sculptures. He uses scrap metal from the street kids of Uganda to create all of his pieces. Enjoy a night of food, drink, and artwork at the 'Evening of Hope.'

More info:

Evening of Hope

May 13th, 6pm

Grand Island Vineyard

$125 per person or $1,250 for a table

(916) 399-3972

EveningOfHope.net